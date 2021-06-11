Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.71.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra stock opened at $286.21 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $163.48 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,788.70, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after acquiring an additional 299,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,806,000 after acquiring an additional 192,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 67.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153,186 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 10.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,259,000 after acquiring an additional 126,619 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.