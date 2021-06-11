$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. AeroVironment reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AVAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $110.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.77. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $854,422.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,535 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,206.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $830,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,805.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,025 shares of company stock worth $14,442,661. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,221,000 after purchasing an additional 140,196 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 918,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 37.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,079,000 after purchasing an additional 154,013 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

