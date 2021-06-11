Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target to $25.00

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

The Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 5.42. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.47.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

