Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target to $25.00

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.
NAPA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.
The Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 5.42. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.47.
In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
About The Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
