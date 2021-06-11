The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $225,000 Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 4.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 159,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. Korea Electric Power Co. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Nomura cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

