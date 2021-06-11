OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) General Counsel Sells $2,400,750.00 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $96.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.64. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.11 and a 1-year high of $101.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OSIS. Roth Capital raised their target price on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in OSI Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in OSI Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

