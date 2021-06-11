Insider Selling: MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Sells $1,780,000.00 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MKTX opened at $432.89 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.07.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in MarketAxess by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in MarketAxess by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in MarketAxess by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in MarketAxess by 33,882.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

