Insider Selling: MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Sells $1,780,000.00 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of MKTX opened at $432.89 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.07.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in MarketAxess by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in MarketAxess by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in MarketAxess by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in MarketAxess by 33,882.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
