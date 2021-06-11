Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires $9,922,500.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ASAN opened at $45.94 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion and a PE ratio of -31.04.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASAN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Asana by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth $209,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth $444,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth $46,274,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth $65,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

