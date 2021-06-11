The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,186 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 42,145 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,417 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.61 million, a PE ratio of -187.70 and a beta of 3.74. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,748.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RYAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

