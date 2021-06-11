Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $1,472,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares in the company, valued at $224,882,385.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:OSH opened at $57.67 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 292.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 448,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.