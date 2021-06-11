Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 149,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 32,683 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 586,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,419,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUSHA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $51.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

