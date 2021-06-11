Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $44.08 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. The company had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,482. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

