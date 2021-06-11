Swiss National Bank Purchases 4,600 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after buying an additional 2,690,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 5,430.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after buying an additional 1,788,726 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $28,780,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 1,081.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 893,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,353,000 after buying an additional 817,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.10.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $398,829.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,120,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,922,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,529 shares of company stock worth $8,144,982 over the last three months. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

