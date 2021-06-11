Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) recently:

5/31/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

5/28/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

5/27/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

5/25/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

5/10/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $33.00 to $20.00.

5/7/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $19.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $712.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $83.57.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

