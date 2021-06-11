Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXP. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

CXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.37. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.