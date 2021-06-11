Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 343.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 52,575 shares of company stock valued at $431,370 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UUUU opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $971.31 million, a PE ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

