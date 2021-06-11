ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ZTO Express is being aided by the strong performance of its express delivery services unit, driven by higher parcel volumes. Notably, parcel volumes in 2021 are expected to expand in the 35-40% range from the figure reported in 2020. Also, upbeat e-commerce demand is aiding the freight-forwarding services unit. The company's liquidity position is also encouraging. We are further impressed with the efforts to reward its shareholders. However, high selling, general and administrative costs are concerning. Costs are likely to be steep throughout 2021 due to elevated SG&A expenses. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year's time, mainly due to cost escalation. The contraction in the gross margin rate, mainly due to the decline in average selling prices as a result of intense competition, is also a concern.”

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.05. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. Equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 688,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after buying an additional 174,070 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,860,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,222,000 after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 809.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,073 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $15,724,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $1,415,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.