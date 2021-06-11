LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of LFMD opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.76. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LifeMD will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Corey Deutsch bought 22,539 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $199,470.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,169 shares in the company, valued at $629,845.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin Schreiber bought 3,500 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 44,351 shares of company stock worth $404,899. 35.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

