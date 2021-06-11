Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $119.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $121.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

NYSE:VLO opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of -120.50, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

