Craig Hallum Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $63.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.70.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

