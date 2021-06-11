Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Shares Gap Down to $41.95

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.95, but opened at $41.10. Rush Enterprises shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 6 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.24.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 30.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 95.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.