The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Trading Down 3.6%

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.14 and last traded at $21.59. 55,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,459,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEV. Desjardins began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares set a $20.00 price objective on The Lion Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.48.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 21.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lion Electric Company Profile (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

