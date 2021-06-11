Northland Securities Raises EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target to $7.25

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $7.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EXFO has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.79.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. EXFO has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $341.23 million, a PE ratio of 594.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

