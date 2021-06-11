FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $11.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

FTCI opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

