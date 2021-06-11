FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $11.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.
FTCI opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.46.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
