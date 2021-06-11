Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Up 7.3%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s stock price was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 473,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,647,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of -0.44.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 146.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

