Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading Down 6.9%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) fell 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.64. 2,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 998,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). On average, equities analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 32.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

