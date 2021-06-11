YouGov (LON:YOU) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,160.00

YouGov plc (LON:YOU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and last traded at GBX 1,140 ($14.89), with a volume of 52861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,145 ($14.96).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get YouGov alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,071.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 159.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

In related news, insider Ashley G. Martin acquired 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) per share, for a total transaction of £5,008.20 ($6,543.25).

YouGov Company Profile (LON:YOU)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.