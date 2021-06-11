Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $37,000 in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $34.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.15.

