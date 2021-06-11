Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $44,000.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock worth $6,544,104 over the last ninety days.

Shares of A stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.71 and a 1-year high of $143.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.70.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

