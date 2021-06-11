First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 362.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.