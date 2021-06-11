Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 54,256.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $2,259,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $2,063,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $95.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.35. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

