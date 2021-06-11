Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.72.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.11.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.