Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $254.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $272.00 to $254.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $305.21.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ COUP opened at $223.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.95 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $266,409.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 54.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 154.2% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Coupa Software by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Coupa Software by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after buying an additional 24,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $15,599,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.