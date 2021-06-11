The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,946 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,626,000 after purchasing an additional 423,777 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,725,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 124.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,938 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,649,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $48.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $49.12.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.