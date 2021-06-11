Rhumbline Advisers Has $3 Million Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Zumiez worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,964 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 404.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $121,976.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $46,207.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at $133,532.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,461 shares of company stock worth $12,229,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zumiez has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $46.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

