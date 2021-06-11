Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,592 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Banc of California were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 10.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 789.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

BANC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $924.64 million, a PE ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.84. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other Banc of California news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494 in the last ninety days. 9.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

