Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Increased to $452.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $305.00 to $452.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Biogen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $369.86.

Biogen stock opened at $414.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

