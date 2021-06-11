The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 843 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Teradata by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,522.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Martyn Etherington sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $355,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 84,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,913.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,227 shares of company stock worth $955,376 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 477.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

