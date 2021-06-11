The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,373 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 350,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAND shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

