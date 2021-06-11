Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CorVel were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 48.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 11,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $1,296,662.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,545,639 shares in the company, valued at $712,754,630.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $459,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,571,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,767 shares of company stock valued at $9,205,367. 50.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $122.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.22. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $62.31 and a 52 week high of $126.90.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.