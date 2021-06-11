Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Heartland Express worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $20,884,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Heartland Express by 550.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 826,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth about $12,484,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Heartland Express by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.