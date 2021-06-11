The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,801,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,163,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSE:GF opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.58. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.933 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The New Germany Fund in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The New Germany Fund Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

