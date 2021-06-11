The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 111.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 243,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 128,749 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,934,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 99.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 402,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after acquiring an additional 200,463 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHF opened at $45.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHF shares. Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

