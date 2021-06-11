Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells 94,378 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $6,639,492.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Tessier-Lavigne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,806 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $528,536.12.

On Friday, May 21st, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 37,957 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,354.41.

On Thursday, April 1st, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 50,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $2,831,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $74.21 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.67 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.52.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.