Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Joe Bob Perkins Sells 60,000 Shares

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joe Bob Perkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of Targa Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of Targa Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00.

Targa Resources stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after buying an additional 1,857,793 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,685 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,895.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,498,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

