Oppenheimer Boosts Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $54.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prothena’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prothena from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

PRTA opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.56. Prothena has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $45.62.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

