NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $3.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextDecade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NEXT stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. NextDecade has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.40.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextDecade will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 1,745.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 437,248 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter worth approximately $668,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

