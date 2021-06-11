Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIF. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIF opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.