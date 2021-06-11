Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.89.

NASDAQ UBX opened at $4.70 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $257.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.23.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

