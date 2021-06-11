Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 655 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Source Capital worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Source Capital by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

SOR stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. Source Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Leggio purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,590.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,093. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Source Capital Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

