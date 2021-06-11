Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.10. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

